Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford boss Dean Smith says Spanish winger Jota is keen to figure following a back injury, despite being the subject of rejected bids this week.
Rico Henry is close following a knee problem, while Sergi Canos could also return after a twisted ankle.
Wolves, who have named the same starting line-up in all four league games, made 11 changes for their EFL Cup win at Southampton on Wednesday.
Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to revert to his strongest team.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 41%
|Draw - 27%
|Away win - 32%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Brentford have not lost three consecutive league games against Wolves since January 1939.
- Wolves did the league double over Brentford in 2016-17, a feat they last achieved back in the 1938/39 campaign.
- Brentford have failed to win any of their last six league games (D2 L4), their worst run in the Football League since January 2012 (seven games without a win).
- Wolves are looking to win their first three away games in a league season since 1962-63.
- Barry Douglas has been directly involved in a goal in each of Wolves' last three league games (one goal, two assists).