Burton Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

Jordan Rhodes joined Sheffield Wednesday from Middlesbrough for £10m

Burton are without the injured Luke Varney and the suspended Hope Akpan.

Varney has a hamstring problem, while John Mousinho and Stephen Warnock are also carrying injuries and will be assessed to see if they can play.

Sheffield Wednesday could give a debut to Portuguese defender Frederico Venancio after he received international clearance to play.

Striker Jordan Rhodes scored twice in the EFL Cup defeat by Bolton and will hope to retain his place.

SAM's prediction Home win - 26% Draw - 28% Away win - 46%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts