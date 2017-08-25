Championship
Millwall15:00Norwich
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Norwich City

Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott joined Millwall on a two-year contract last month after leaving AFC Wimbledon
    Millwall striker Tom Elliott faces a check after suffering an ankle problem against Reading in midweek.

    Elliott limped off during the EFL Cup tie which went to extra-time and Neil Harris has other injuries in his squad.

    Striker Cameron Jerome will not travel to The Den with Norwich because of hip and groin problems.

    But boss Daniel Farke expects to have striker Nelson Oliveira available, with Marcel Franke also fit after missing their EFL Cup win over Charlton.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 32%Draw - 27%Away win - 41%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Millwall are winless in their last four meetings with Norwich in the league, drawing once and losing three.
    • Norwich are currently enjoying a three-match winning run against the Lions - they've never won four league games in a row against the London outfit.
    • The Lions haven't won any of their last eight games in the second tier (D4 L4), last winning in April 2015.
    • The Canaries haven't won any of their last nine league games in London (D4 L5) since they beat Millwall in March 2015.
    • Norwich have hit four or more goals in their last two league games against the Lions (6-1 in December 2014, 4-1 in March 2015).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff440081712
    2Ipswich440094512
    3Wolves43017439
    4Nottm Forest43018629
    5Leeds42205238
    6QPR42115417
    7Preston42112117
    8Derby42114407
    9Middlesbrough42024316
    10Sheff Utd420223-16
    11Bristol City41216515
    12Sunderland41215505
    13Sheff Wed41213305
    14Hull41128714
    15Birmingham411234-14
    16Aston Villa411268-24
    17Norwich411268-24
    18Reading411235-24
    19Fulham403123-13
    20Barnsley410347-33
    21Burton410338-53
    22Bolton402246-22
    23Millwall402246-22
    24Brentford401359-41
