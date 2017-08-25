Millwall v Norwich City

Tom Elliott joined Millwall on a two-year contract last month after leaving AFC Wimbledon

Millwall striker Tom Elliott faces a check after suffering an ankle problem against Reading in midweek.

Elliott limped off during the EFL Cup tie which went to extra-time and Neil Harris has other injuries in his squad.

Striker Cameron Jerome will not travel to The Den with Norwich because of hip and groin problems.

But boss Daniel Farke expects to have striker Nelson Oliveira available, with Marcel Franke also fit after missing their EFL Cup win over Charlton.

SAM's prediction Home win - 32% Draw - 27% Away win - 41%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts