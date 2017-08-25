Millwall v Norwich City
Millwall striker Tom Elliott faces a check after suffering an ankle problem against Reading in midweek.
Elliott limped off during the EFL Cup tie which went to extra-time and Neil Harris has other injuries in his squad.
Striker Cameron Jerome will not travel to The Den with Norwich because of hip and groin problems.
But boss Daniel Farke expects to have striker Nelson Oliveira available, with Marcel Franke also fit after missing their EFL Cup win over Charlton.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 32%
|Draw - 27%
|Away win - 41%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Millwall are winless in their last four meetings with Norwich in the league, drawing once and losing three.
- Norwich are currently enjoying a three-match winning run against the Lions - they've never won four league games in a row against the London outfit.
- The Lions haven't won any of their last eight games in the second tier (D4 L4), last winning in April 2015.
- The Canaries haven't won any of their last nine league games in London (D4 L5) since they beat Millwall in March 2015.
- Norwich have hit four or more goals in their last two league games against the Lions (6-1 in December 2014, 4-1 in March 2015).