Ipswich Town v Fulham

David McGoldrick has scored three goals in four appearances for Ipswich this season

Ipswich striker David McGoldrick is likely to be absent again awaiting the birth of his child as they look to make it five Championship wins from five.

Boss Mick McCarthy is likely to ring the changes after picking a team of youngsters for the EFL Cup in midweek.

Fulham counterpart Slavisa Jokanovic also made wholesale changes as they lost to Bristol Rovers.

Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli hopes to keep his place ahead of David Button, but loanee Rafa Soares remains unfit.

SAM's prediction Home win - 30% Draw - 27% Away win - 43%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts

Ipswich are winless in their last three games against Fulham in the league (D1 L2), following a four-match winning run

In 2016-17, the Whites won both home and away in a single season against the Tractor Boys for the first time since 1958-59

Ipswich have won their opening four league games for the first time since 1999-00. They have never won their first five in a league campaign

Fulham have failed to score in their last two league games; they haven't been goalless in three successive games in a row since January 2015