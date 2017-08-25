Middlesbrough v Preston North End
Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite will have a late fitness test before they take on Preston North End on Saturday.
Braithwaite has not featured for Boro since picking up a hamstring problem in their opening-day defeat by Wolves.
Paul Gallagher could miss out for Preston again after suffering a head injury against Derby County.
Gallagher sat out their game against Reading and boss Alex Neil said he has not taken part in full training.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 57%
|Draw - 24%
|Away win - 19%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won six and lost none of their last 10 matches against Preston in league competition.
- Preston's last league victory against Middlesbrough came back in April 1972, a 1-0 win at Deepdale.
- This is Alex Neil's first match against Middlesbrough since he led Norwich to a 2-0 victory over them in the 2014/15 Championship play-off final at Wembley.
- Preston have won just one of their 14 games on the road in 2017 (D6 L7), failing to score in any of the last three Championship away games.
- Jordan Hugill has scored three goals in his last four games for Preston North End in all competitions.