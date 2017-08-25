Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers

Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore scored 13 goals in 30 appearances last season

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is likely to recall the players rested for Tuesday's EFL Cup defeat by Burton.

Skipper Sean Morrison, Aron Gunnarsson, Kenneth Zohore and five-goal Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will all come back in.

QPR defender James Perch is out for most of the season after he dislocated his kneecap in the win over Hull City.

Boss Ian Holloway made 10 changes for the midweek cup defeat by Brentford and is likely to recall most of the players who dropped out for that game.

SAM's prediction Home win - 56% Draw - 25% Away win - 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts