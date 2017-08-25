Championship
Birmingham15:00Reading
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Reading

Sam Gallagher
Striker Sam Gallagher recently joined Birmingham on loan from Southampton
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

    Birmingham loan signings Sam Gallagher and Carl Jenkinson could make their debuts, but Che Adams is out with a hamstring injury.

    Isaac Vassell also has a hamstring problem and Cohen Bramall picked up a knock against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, so both players are doubts.

    Reading are without midfielder John Swift for a month with a hamstring injury picked up at Preston last week.

    Liam Kelly missed the Millwall cup tie with a dead leg but could return.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 36%Draw - 28%Away win - 36%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Birmingham have won four of their last six matches against Reading in league competition (D1 L1), although did lose last time out in January.
    • The Royals won that game 1-0 at St Andrew's courtesy of a goal from John Swift - they have never won consecutive league matches at Birmingham.
    • Blues boss Harry Redknapp has only lost one of his last 13 league games against the Royals (W6 D6).
    • Birmingham are unbeaten in their last three league games at home (W2 D1) - their longest run since November (seven games unbeaten).
    • Manager Jaap Stam has lost more than half of his away games with Reading in the league (W10 D2 L13), compared to just two games at home (W17 D6).

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 26th August 2017

    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff440081712
    2Ipswich440094512
    3Wolves43017439
    4Nottm Forest43018629
    5Leeds42205238
    6QPR42115417
    7Preston42112117
    8Derby42114407
    9Middlesbrough42024316
    10Sheff Utd420223-16
    11Bristol City41216515
    12Sunderland41215505
    13Sheff Wed41213305
    14Hull41128714
    15Birmingham411234-14
    16Aston Villa411268-24
    17Norwich411268-24
    18Reading411235-24
    19Fulham403123-13
    20Barnsley410347-33
    21Burton410338-53
    22Bolton402246-22
    23Millwall402246-22
    24Brentford401359-41
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC