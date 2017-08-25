Championship
Nottm Forest17:30Leeds
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

David Vaughan
Nottingham Forest midfielder David Vaughan has been struggling with a groin injury
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

    Nottingham Forest midfielder David Vaughan has been nursing a groin injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.

    Tendayi Darikwa, Matt Mills, Daryl Murphy and Barrie McKay are among those likely to be recalled after not playing against Newcastle in the EFL Cup.

    Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe will hope to retain his place after scoring a hat-trick in the midweek cup win over Newport County.

    New signing Jay-Roy Grot could make his debut.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 36%Draw - 28%Away win - 36%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in five home league games against Leeds, winning three.
    • Leeds' 2-0 win against Forest back in January ended an eight-match winless run against them.
    • Forest have won four of their last five league games (L1) - as many as they had won in their previous 16.
    • Forest have won four successive home games in the league. They have not won five in a row since March 2015.
    • Leeds are looking to win their opening three league away trips for the first time since 2009-10.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff440081712
    2Ipswich440094512
    3Wolves43017439
    4Nottm Forest43018629
    5Leeds42205238
    6QPR42115417
    7Preston42112117
    8Derby42114407
    9Middlesbrough42024316
    10Sheff Utd420223-16
    11Bristol City41216515
    12Sunderland41215505
    13Sheff Wed41213305
    14Hull41128714
    15Birmingham411234-14
    16Aston Villa411268-24
    17Norwich411268-24
    18Reading411235-24
    19Fulham403123-13
    20Barnsley410347-33
    21Burton410338-53
    22Bolton402246-22
    23Millwall402246-22
    24Brentford401359-41
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC