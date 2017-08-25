Sheffield United v Derby County
-
- From the section Football
Sheffield United could give a debut to new signing Cameron Carter-Vickers, after the defender joined on a season-long loan from Tottenham on Friday.
Blades striker Leon Clarke serves the second game of his three-match ban for his red card in the win over Barnsley.
Derby County winger Johnny Russell is a doubt after suffering a groin injury against Bolton last weekend.
Tom Lawrence is therefore standing by to make his full Championship debut for the Rams.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 38%
|Draw - 29%
|Away win - 33%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- This will be the first league meeting between the two sides since the 2010-11 campaign in which both games ended in away wins.
- Derby will be looking to secure consecutive league wins at Bramall Lane for the first time since October 1958.
- Sheffield United have won eight consecutive league games at home for the first time since February 2012.
- Derby have conceded in each of their last 11 away league games, last keeping a clean sheet in January against Ipswich.
- David Nugent's brace for Derby against Bolton means he now has six goals in his last seven league starts.