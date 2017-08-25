Sheffield United v Derby County

Cameron Carter-Vickers has made four appearances for Tottenham

Sheffield United could give a debut to new signing Cameron Carter-Vickers, after the defender joined on a season-long loan from Tottenham on Friday.

Blades striker Leon Clarke serves the second game of his three-match ban for his red card in the win over Barnsley.

Derby County winger Johnny Russell is a doubt after suffering a groin injury against Bolton last weekend.

Tom Lawrence is therefore standing by to make his full Championship debut for the Rams.

SAM's prediction Home win - 38% Draw - 29% Away win - 33%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts