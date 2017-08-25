Championship
Barnsley15:00Sunderland
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Sunderland

Dimitri Cavare
Dimitri Cavare was on trial at Huddersfield but opted to join Barnsley from Stade Rennais
    Barnsley signing Dimitri Cavare will have to wait to make his debut as a hamstring strain keeps him out despite receiving international clearance.

    Defender Zeki Fryers, also hamstring, and midfielder Lloyd Isgrove with a foot problem, miss out through injury.

    Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has no new injury concerns, and Bryan Oviedo could again feature overcoming a calf niggle from Tuesday's win at Carlisle.

    Midfielder Jack Rodwell remains absent despite returning to training.

    Match facts

    • After winning three consecutive home league clashes with Sunderland, Barnsley have since lost three in a row.
    • Sunderland have won five of their last six league encounters with Barnsley, losing the other in November 1998.
    • Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom played for the Tykes the last time these sides met, a 2-0 win for Sunderland at Oakwell in March 2007 when they were managed by Roy Keane.
    • Barnsley's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest stopped a run of 10 successive league games without a win at Oakwell (D7 L3); the Yorkshire side haven't won two in a row since December 2016.
    • Sunderland have picked up as many points in their first four league games this season as they had in the last 14 of last season (5).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff440081712
    2Ipswich440094512
    3Wolves43017439
    4Nottm Forest43018629
    5Leeds42205238
    6QPR42115417
    7Preston42112117
    8Derby42114407
    9Middlesbrough42024316
    10Sheff Utd420223-16
    11Bristol City41216515
    12Sunderland41215505
    13Sheff Wed41213305
    14Hull41128714
    15Birmingham411234-14
    16Aston Villa411268-24
    17Norwich411268-24
    18Reading411235-24
    19Fulham403123-13
    20Barnsley410347-33
    21Burton410338-53
    22Bolton402246-22
    23Millwall402246-22
    24Brentford401359-41
