Barnsley v Sunderland
Barnsley signing Dimitri Cavare will have to wait to make his debut as a hamstring strain keeps him out despite receiving international clearance.
Defender Zeki Fryers, also hamstring, and midfielder Lloyd Isgrove with a foot problem, miss out through injury.
Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has no new injury concerns, and Bryan Oviedo could again feature overcoming a calf niggle from Tuesday's win at Carlisle.
Midfielder Jack Rodwell remains absent despite returning to training.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 24%
|Draw - 25%
|Away win - 51%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- After winning three consecutive home league clashes with Sunderland, Barnsley have since lost three in a row.
- Sunderland have won five of their last six league encounters with Barnsley, losing the other in November 1998.
- Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom played for the Tykes the last time these sides met, a 2-0 win for Sunderland at Oakwell in March 2007 when they were managed by Roy Keane.
- Barnsley's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest stopped a run of 10 successive league games without a win at Oakwell (D7 L3); the Yorkshire side haven't won two in a row since December 2016.
- Sunderland have picked up as many points in their first four league games this season as they had in the last 14 of last season (5).