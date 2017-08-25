Barnsley v Sunderland

Dimitri Cavare was on trial at Huddersfield but opted to join Barnsley from Stade Rennais

Barnsley signing Dimitri Cavare will have to wait to make his debut as a hamstring strain keeps him out despite receiving international clearance.

Defender Zeki Fryers, also hamstring, and midfielder Lloyd Isgrove with a foot problem, miss out through injury.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has no new injury concerns, and Bryan Oviedo could again feature overcoming a calf niggle from Tuesday's win at Carlisle.

Midfielder Jack Rodwell remains absent despite returning to training.

SAM's prediction Home win - 24% Draw - 25% Away win - 51%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts