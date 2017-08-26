League One
Wimbledon15:00Doncaster
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

    Match report to follow.

    Saturday 26th August 2017

    • Oxford Utd15:00Shrewsbury
    • Wimbledon15:00Doncaster
    • Blackpool15:00Oldham
    • Bristol Rovers15:00Fleetwood
    • Gillingham15:00Southend
    • Northampton15:00Peterborough
    • Blackburn15:00MK Dons
    • Plymouth15:00Scunthorpe
    • Rochdale15:00Bury
    • Rotherham15:00Charlton
    • Walsall15:00Bradford
    • Wigan15:00Portsmouth
    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Wigan33007169
    2Peterborough33008359
    3Fleetwood33005059
    4Shrewsbury33005239
    5Oxford Utd32015146
    6Charlton32015326
    7Bradford32013216
    8Doncaster31206425
    9Scunthorpe31203215
    10Plymouth31114314
    11Blackpool31115504
    12Walsall31113304
    13Portsmouth311134-14
    14Southend311137-44
    15Rotherham31026423
    16MK Dons310212-13
    17Blackburn310235-23
    18Bristol Rovers310247-33
    19Bury310247-33
    20Gillingham301202-21
    21Rochdale301236-31
    22Wimbledon301214-31
    23Northampton300316-50
    24Oldham300316-50
