League Two
Newport15:00Chesterfield
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Chesterfield

Padraig Amond
Padraig Amond has a goal ratio of one in two in League Two, where he has scored 45 goals in 90 appearances

    New signing Padraig Amond will make his Newport debut as the Exiles return to Rodney Parade for the first time since their problematic pitch was relaid.

    Irish striker Amond joined from Hartlepool and County also welcome back Ben Tozer and Tom Owen-Evans from inury and Sean Rigg from illness.

    Andy Kellett has been added to the Chesterfield squad following his arrival on loan from Wigan.

    Teenage midfielder Joe Rowley is back in training after a shoulder injury.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 26th August 2017

    • Newport15:00Chesterfield
    • Lincoln City15:00Carlisle
    • Barnet15:00Stevenage
    • Cheltenham15:00Exeter
    • Colchester15:00Forest Green
    • Grimsby15:00Wycombe
    • Cambridge15:00Morecambe
    • Mansfield15:00Luton
    • Port Vale15:00Crewe
    • Swindon15:00Crawley
    • Yeovil15:00Coventry
    View all League Two fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Swindon32104227
    2Exeter32103127
    3Luton320111386
    4Coventry32015146
    5Carlisle32016336
    6Accrington32017526
    7Notts County32016516
    8Stevenage31207525
    9Newport31205415
    10Crewe31204315
    11Mansfield31115414
    12Barnet31113304
    13Morecambe31113304
    14Wycombe311178-14
    15Forest Green311167-14
    16Port Vale310256-13
    17Cambridge310223-13
    18Grimsby310246-23
    19Chesterfield310235-23
    20Cheltenham310225-33
    21Yeovil3102814-63
    22Lincoln City302134-12
    23Colchester301227-51
    24Crawley300315-40
    View full League Two table

    Top Stories