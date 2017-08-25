Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical

Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot has served a one-match ban and comes back into the squad

Kilmarnock captain Steven Smith is gradually making his return to regular action following a groin problem and new signing Stuart Findlay may feature.

Gary Dicker (stomach), Greg Kiltie (ankle) and Scott Boyd (knock) are all still struggling, but Kirk Broadfoot should be back after a one-match ban.

Hamilton midfielder Massimo Donati should return after a back injury.

Forward Antonio Rojano is still waiting on the necessary clearance to play after agreeing a two-year deal.

Long-term absentee Michael Devlin (knee) remains out.

Hamilton are unbeaten in their last five visits to Rugby Park since December 2014.

Accies are without a league victory over Kilmarnock in five games since January 2016.

Killie have lost four consecutive matches at home and haven't lost five times in a row at Rugby Park since August 2015.

Accies have scored three goals in each of their last two Scottish Premiership fixtures for the first time since January 2016.

Kilmarnock have failed to score in each of their last two league fixtures. They last drew a blank in three consecutive league matches in December 2016.

Rakish Bingham scored a brace in Hamilton's 3-1 win at Hibernian. It was his first double since November 2016.

Pre-match quotes

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch: "There's just a time when you need to start getting points on the board.

"When you have 12, 13 new boys in the squad, it will take time to gel. We are seven or eight per cent through the season, so there's no point pressing the alarm button.

"We will just keep our composure and playing our way.

"Hamilton have some great individual players: (Greg) Docherty, (Ali) Crawford, (Rakish) Bingham has hit a bit of form and they have some good energy.

"They have started the season incredibly well. I've watched all their games and it will be a tough game for us, but so is every game."

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "Last season we started the season well and our performance levels weren't much different to the way we're currently playing.

"The one big difference this time, however, is that we are scoring the second goal now when we get our noses in front.

"That seems to take a little bit of fight out of the opposition and allows us to relax and express ourselves.

"Last season we didn't get that second goal so the opposition kept their fight and that came back to bite us.

"I think we lost the most points from being in a winning position last season so we need to make sure this season if we can get one-up, we keep pushing."