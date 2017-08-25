Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Hearts interim head coach Jon Daly and assistant Austin MacPhee have the players' backing, says striker Cole Stockton

New Motherwell winger Deimantas Petravicius could make his debut at home to Hearts on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson and midfielder Carl McHugh come back into contention after serving one-match bans.

Winger Elliott Frear and left-back Steven Hammell have returned to training this week.

Interim head coach Jon Daly welcomes midfielder Lewis Moore back into his Hearts squad but left-back Ashley Smith-Brown remains out.

Match stats

Motherwell have won just one of their last seven meetings with Hearts (D1 L5), including defeats in all three meetings last season.

Hearts have scored three goals in each of their last three league meetings with Motherwell (W3). Indeed, they have scored 19 goals in their last seven games against the Steelmen.

Motherwell haven't drawn any of their last 10 league fixtures (W4 L6), last doing so in a 0-0 draw with Hamilton in April 2017.

This is Hearts' seventh consecutive away game in the Scottish Premiership. They have won just one of the previous six (D1 L4) and one in nine (D3 L5) in the league overall.

Should Motherwell fail to win, it will be their fourth consecutive season in the Scottish Premiership in which they have won just one of their opening four fixtures.

Pre-match quotes

Motherwell winger Elliott Frear: "I think we have had an excellent start to the season. Barring really the first half on Saturday, I think we have been decent.

"Obviously the first win in the league is huge. The boys did excellently last Saturday, getting the result in the end and hopefully we can kick on.

"We have a few home games to set a marker down and get up the league. It is all right saying we will do all right but until you get the points on the board it is nothing.

"Once you get that first win, that breeds confidence throughout the team.

"Hearts are a massive club up here but we will do our research on them and we will be ready for them."

Hearts striker Cole Stockton: "Jon Daly definitely has all the lads' respect.

"He's just fresh out of playing so he has that side to him and knows what it's like to be one of the lads, but then he has the respect of the lads too so it's a good combination to have.

"The lads are really pleased with what Jon's done and how he's working with us.

"(Liam Fox) Foxy and Austin (MacPhee) as well. All the staff here are on the same wavelength and we know what we want to achieve, so I think we're heading in the right direction on that one.

"There will always be questions asked, but look how happy the lads are. The lads are coming into training and everyone has a smile on the face and we're taking that into the games."