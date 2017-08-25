Celtic v St Johnstone

Callum McGregor was on target in a 4-1 win for Celtic against St Johnstone in May

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic returned to training on Friday ahead of St Johnstone's visit and could feature.

Defender Dedryck Boyata continues to recover from a knee injury, while centre-half Erik Sviatchenko, midfielder Eboue Kouassi and striker Moussa Dembele remain out.

Striker Denny Johnstone goes into the St Johnstone squad after joining on loan from Colchester United.

Midfielder Blair Alston remains out with a thigh injury.

Celtic won all four meetings between the sides last season, scoring 14 goals in total.

St Johnstone haven't won at Celtic Park since March 2015 and have lost on the four visits since.

Celtic are on a 42-game unbeaten run in the Premiership since St Johnstone beat them in May 2016.

St Johnstone have won their opening three matches of the Premiership season for the first time.

Both sides boast 100% records in the Premiership.

Michael O'Halloran has scored in his first three league outings since joining Saints on loan from Rangers.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "We put ourselves under pressure to win every game.

"People will probably see it as a free-hit and I have heard that term used a lot. But I've never known a manager or player that wants to lose a football match.

"So it is not a free-hit. Three points are up for grabs, one point is up for grabs, we want to try and get as many points as we can there.

"It's a top-of-the-table clash but it is only three games in so we are not going to get carried away with it.

"We are pleased with the start we have made. Confidence is high and performances have been good.

"We do know in this league that you can very quickly lose three or four in a row and we have the most difficult game of the season, playing a team who have been on fire again.

"We know it will be a hard afternoon but we know if we can keep possession better we can hopefully cause them problems as well."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "It's still very early. We're only three games in. I said the same last year - we'll look at where we are after 10 games.

"They've made a good start. Tommy's done great there, got his players motivated, and they've won their first three league games, and they've taken in young Michael O'Halloran who has made an impact for them, wherever he's played he's scored goals and created opportunities for them.

"They're a tough team, they know the league, they know the level, they make it very, very difficult for you.

"So for us, we know it's a game that we need to be focused in.

"Qualification for the Champions League and the draw and everything won't take away our focus from the game, because if so then it would be a very dangerous game for us.

"We know we're going to have to be patient in the game, we're going to have to test their organisation defensively, and when the chance comes then look to take those opportunities."