Huddersfield Town v Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield's new signings Abdelhamid Sabiri and Florent Hadergjonaj will not be considered for selection so soon after joining the club.

Jonathan Hogg, Nahki Wells, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Martin Cranie remain sidelined.

Southampton will make a late decision on whether to hand a start to Wesley Hoedt following his move from Lazio.

Fellow centre back Virgil Van Dijk will not be included as he continues to be linked with a move away from St Mary's.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Huddersfield's start to the season has been little short of phenomenal.

"Crystal Palace and Newcastle are not the best opponents they'll play this season - but take nothing away from David Wagner and his men.

"The Terriers have made one of the best starts to a Premier League season ever by a newly promoted club - should they win again it'll be the best since Bolton in 2001.

"Southampton have made a low-key start under Manuel Pellegrino - a frustrating goalless draw with Swansea, a rather fortunate win over West Ham, and then a strong-ish side beaten by Wolves in the Carabao Cup - all three games at home."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "We're happy with the six points.

"The only thing we really wanted to find out was do we really have a chance.

"We know this is only a start. It means more or less nothing. It doesn't help us on Saturday.

"Southampton is the next level. It is different class, a different category in the Premier League."

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino on defender Virgil Van Dijk being linked with Chelsea: "I don't have this information, I don't want to give any opinion about that.

"Virgil's situation (is that) nothing (has) changed, I have nothing to say.

"In the future it could be possible (that Van Dijk plays alongside new signing Wesley Hoedt) but we will never know what will happen in the future.

"We'll expect the best from Wesley, from Virgil for us. I think all of them can help the team to be stronger and this is our goal right now."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think a draw here and that, on top of the two wins they have already got, represents a very good start for Huddersfield.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield last hosted Southampton in League One in 2010, winning 2-0.

They have not played out a draw since 1965 in the old Second Division, a run of 12 games featuring six wins apiece.

The two sides last met in the top flight in 1971 when Southampton won 2-0 at Huddersfield. That season the home side finished bottom of Division One.

Huddersfield Town

The Terriers last won their first three matches of a top-flight season in 1924-25, on their way to the second of three consecutive league titles.

Huddersfield could keep four consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the first time since a club-record run of five in a row from March to April 1923.

Of their last 27 league wins, 23 have been by one-goal margins.

Aaron Mooy's winner against Newcastle ended a Huddersfield run of 316 minutes without a home goal.

They have named two of the four youngest starting line-ups in the Premier League this season.

Southampton

Southampton have taken four points from their first two games, having won only one of their final eight league matches last season.

They could remain unbeaten in their first three Premier League fixtures for only the second time. They went six games without defeat in 2003-04.

A win for Saints would result in their highest points tally after four games of a Premier League campaign.

They have failed to score in seven of their last 10 league games, converting seven goals from 138 shots (5.1%).

Southampton have won their opening away match in only two of their previous 18 Premier League seasons, the last at West Brom in 2013-14.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 31% Probability of away win: 42%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.