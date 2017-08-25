Manchester United v Leicester City

Romelu Lukaku could become the first player to score in his first three Premier League appearances for Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United may be unchanged as they chase a third consecutive win.

Anthony Martial will hope to start after scoring as a substitute in each of the last two games.

Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy could both be fit to start for Leicester despite suffering respective back and foot injuries against Brighton.

But defender Harry Maguire is a slight doubt, having reported a knee problem following Tuesday's 4-1 win away to Sheffield United.

Danny Drinkwater, Papy Mendy and Kelechi Iheanacho have trained despite recent injuries but the Foxes will be cautious with the latter's toe problem.

Vicente Iborra and Robert Huth are both ruled out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Six points, eight goals scored and none conceded. It's been an excellent start by Manchester United, displaying the ruthless efficiency associated with all of Jose Mourinho's champions allied to that swagger of old so important to this club, of all clubs.

"Obviously it's far too early to confidently predict a 14th Premier League title - after all they won their first three games last season and we all know what happened then.

"However, it's already clear that United will present a strong challenge.

"Keeping buddies Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba quiet will be the most pressing concern for Leicester City. What a challenge for Harry Maguire as he celebrates his England call-up.

"Offensively, the Foxes will pose more of a threat than either Swansea or West Ham but such is the overall quality in this United side that I expect them to still be top with their 100% record intact come Saturday night."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare on the futures of Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez: "The speculation will be there on all our players.

"There have been a couple more added overnight.

"The speculation is always there and I am sure we will deal with that until the window closes."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think the red half of Manchester have decided they have already won the league but all it is so far is a very good start. They do look major contenders though.

Prediction: 3-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have lost two of their 22 league games against Leicester.

The Foxes' only Premier League win at Old Trafford was a 1-0 victory in February 1998 when Tony Cottee scored the solitary goal.

Manchester United

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 30 home games in all competitions (W19, D11), their longest run since a 37-game streak between 2010 and 2011.

Manchester United could win three consecutive league games by at least a four-goal margin for the first time since October 1907 (when they recorded 4-0, 6-1 and 5-1 victories).

They have won their opening three Premier League fixtures on five previous occasions - but only once did they go on to win the title (in 2006-07).

United could keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of six in a row from February to March 2013.

Romelu Lukaku could become the first player to score in his first three Premier League appearances for Manchester United.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan registered just one Premier League assist last season but has already created four goals in just two games in the current campaign.

Mkhitaryan could become the first player in Premier League history to assist two goals in three consecutive games.

Leicester City

Leicester have scored in all but one of their 15 Premier League matches under Craig Shakespeare, with Jamie Vardy netting in eight of those games.

Since Shakespeare took charge of his first Premier League game in February, matches involving Leicester City have produced more goals than any other top-flight side - 53 in total (29 scored, 24 conceded).

Shinji Okazaki could score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time in his career. Each of his last two goals have been scored within the first five minutes of games.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 14% Probability of home win: 79% Probability of away win: 7%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale

