National League
Barrow15:00Maidenhead United
Venue: Holker Street

Barrow v Maidenhead United

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Sutton United540184412
    2Bromley5320102811
    3Aldershot5311135810
    4Boreham Wood5311138510
    5Dover631265110
    6Gateshead53028359
    7Dag & Red523011929
    8Leyton Orient530289-19
    9Maidenhead United52219638
    10Eastleigh52216428
    11Macclesfield622246-28
    12Ebbsfleet514011927
    13Barrow51318626
    14Wrexham520345-16
    15Halifax613224-26
    16Woking5203510-56
    17Guiseley6132511-66
    18Tranmere512234-15
    19Maidstone United512247-35
    20Fylde5041912-34
    21Chester403145-13
    22Hartlepool502337-42
    23Solihull Moors4013511-61
    24Torquay5014613-71
