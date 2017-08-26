National League
Halifax12:30Guiseley
Venue: The Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Guiseley

Line-ups

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 5Brown
  • 6Garner
  • 10Oliver
  • 8Hotte
  • 7Kosylo
  • 9Denton
  • 11McManus
  • 15MacDonald
  • 16Morgan
  • 39Duckworth

Substitutes

  • 3Wilde
  • 12Lynch
  • 13Nicholson
  • 14Tomlinson
  • 40Charles

Guiseley

  • 13Green
  • 2Brown
  • 3Lowe
  • 10Rooney
  • 7Hurst
  • 6Lawlor
  • 9Thompson
  • 17Purver
  • 19Odejayi
  • 20Williams
  • 25Atkinson

Substitutes

  • 1Maxted
  • 8Hatfield
  • 11Molyneux
  • 18Mulhern
  • 23East
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United540184412
2Bromley5320102811
3Aldershot5311135810
4Boreham Wood5311138510
5Dover631265110
6Gateshead53028359
7Dag & Red523011929
8Leyton Orient530289-19
9Maidenhead United52219638
10Eastleigh52216428
11Macclesfield622246-28
12Ebbsfleet514011927
13Barrow51318626
14Wrexham520345-16
15Woking5203510-56
16Tranmere512234-15
17Halifax512224-25
18Maidstone United512247-35
19Guiseley5122511-65
20Fylde5041912-34
21Chester403145-13
22Hartlepool502337-42
23Solihull Moors4013511-61
24Torquay5014613-71
