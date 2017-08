Wrexham will be without the suspended Mark Carrington and Manny Smith who both miss out after being sent off at Maidstone last weekend.

Chris Holroyd is yet to recover from injury but Chris Dunn should be fit despite picking up a knock.

Woking boss Anthony Limbrick says he is looking to sign players ahead of the visit to the Racecourse, but looks set to be beaten by the clock.

The Cards are 14th in the National League, a place below Wrexham.