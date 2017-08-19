Motherwell: Keith Lasley warns clubs over Chris Cadden bids

Chris Cadden was the subject of a bid from Hearts earlier this summer

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley insists midfielder Chris Cadden will only be sold at the right price and time for the Fir Park club.

The 20-year-old was targeted by Hearts earlier this summer and Hull are now reportedly interested in the Scot.

"We want to improve players and, like most clubs in this country, we want to sell them at the right time and for the right amount of money," Lasley said.

"We are a fan-owned club, so we need to make the sums add up."

As Lasley explained, the timing of any offer can be just as important as the transfer fee involved.

"It's got to be the right price at the right time and until that happens the players won't be going anywhere," he added.

Louis Moult has scored 18 goals in the past two seasons for Well

"It's all right these moves happening, but it's when they happen as well - there's no point us letting someone go on the last day of the window and you have some money sitting in the bank. You can't play 'money' on a Saturday.

"That's the way it is but from our point of view that balance needs to be right for us before anything will happen."

Well striker Louis Moult is another player to have been the subject of interest this summer.

Aberdeen had a bid rejected for the 25-year-old and Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson this week admitted he does not expect the player to extend his contract, which expires next summer.

Lasley, however, says the man who scored 18 goals in each of the past two seasons will continue to be a key figure for the Fir Park club.

"We made Louis a fantastic offer for our football club, he's declined it at the moment," he added. "But we've got no doubt that regardless of the contract situation, he'll be giving his all to the club from now until the summer or whenever it is going to be.

"All we can ask for is that he's committed and he's not shown any signs that that is not the case."