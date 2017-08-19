Falkirk: Peter Houston 'very angry' with players after Dunfermline defeat

Peter Houston's Falkirk side have drawn one and lost two of their opening three league games

Falkirk manager Peter Houston criticised Craig Sibbald and Lee Miller for being sent off as his side lost 3-1 to rivals Dunfermline.

Houston said he was "very angry" with his players after a second defeat in three league games left them second bottom of the Championship.

"Action has to be taken and I'll make sure I do it," Houston said.

"Our players were as soft as putty. Talk is cheap and some players talked cheaply."

Falkirk were two behind at half time to Declan McManus and Joe Cardle goals, and they suffered further setbacks as Sibbald was dismissed for foul and abusive language then Miller was sent off 10 minutes later for an elbow on Nat Wedderburn.

Falkirk reduced the deficit through Tom Taiwo's goal, but Cardle struck his second of the game in time added on to seal the points for the home side, much to Houston's anger.

"I'm very angry with the two players that [were sent off], and they will be disciplined for that," He said. "They are not getting away with that.

"Lee disappointed me as well because he made a bad challenge and I can see why the referee gave the red card.

"Dunfermline came out like a derby match should be played. They played at a tempo. We didn't have any tempo until we had nine men.

"We never got up to the standards we're capable of, but we've got a scenario where we are blaming each other for it now."