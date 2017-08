Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter apologises to his club's fans after what he called a 'clueless' performance against Coleraine.

The Crues, runners-up last season, lost their 100% record in a 2-1 home defeat by Coleraine.

"Our players swanned about like prima donnas and I apologise to our fans as they were short-changed. It was a load of rubbish," said Baxter.