BBC Sport - Burnley 0-1 West Brom: Sean Dyche frustrated with 'unfair' result for the Clarets

Football can be so unfair sometimes - Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his side created "enough chances" to score and concludes that sometimes "football is unfair", after the Clarets lost 1-0 at home to West Bromwich Albion.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-1 West Brom

Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:25 BST, BBC One and the BBC sport website.

Top videos

Video

Football can be so unfair sometimes - Dyche

Video

I let the horses run freely & they were magnificent - Mourinho

Video

Watching Liverpool an all-inclusive package - Klopp

Video

Bilic positive despite last-gasp defeat

Video

Pulis pleased with 'fantastic' Baggies' win

Video

Conte in hysterics over Costa question

Video

'Evans would be a reliable buy for Man City'

Top Stories