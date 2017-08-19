Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his side created "enough chances" to score and concludes that sometimes "football is unfair", after the Clarets lost 1-0 at home to West Bromwich Albion.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-1 West Brom

Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:25 BST, BBC One and the BBC sport website.