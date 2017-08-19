Duncan Russell: Former Mansfield Town boss dies aged 59

Duncan Russell initially worked at Mansfield Town as assistant manager to David Holdsworth

Former Mansfield Town manager Duncan Russell has died at the age of 59 following a short battle with cancer.

Russell was the last boss to guide the Stags to Wembley, where they lost the 2011 FA Trophy final to Darlington.

The final was the pinnacle of his six months in charge of the then National League club.

Russell also previously worked as a coach at Blackburn, Derby, Wolves, MK Dons and Walsall, and went on to manage non-league club Hucknall Town.

Mansfield took to social media to announce Russell's death, with manager Steve Evans saying: "A good man has been taken from us all far too young. Rightfully his family will mourn his passing but rejoice with the memories."