Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is full of praise for his side for being "classy calm and consistent" as they continue their good start to the season beating Swansea 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

Mourinho hinted at a change of playing style as he said his team's "happiness" was key to their attacking threat, saying even after his side had scored two goals "the feeling was that we can score more" so he was happy to "just let the horses run freely, and they were magnificent."

