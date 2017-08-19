BBC Sport - Southampton 3-2 West Ham: Mauricio Pellegrino wants Saints to learn from difficult win

Pellegrino wants Saints to learn from difficult win

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino says his side must learn from their 3-2 win over West Ham, after victory came courtesy of an injury-time penalty from Charlie Austin.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 3-2 West Ham

Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:25 BST, BBC One and the BBC sport website.

