BBC Sport - Southampton 3-2 West Ham: Mauricio Pellegrino wants Saints to learn from difficult win
Pellegrino wants Saints to learn from difficult win
- From the section Football
Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino says his side must learn from their 3-2 win over West Ham, after victory came courtesy of an injury-time penalty from Charlie Austin.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 3-2 West Ham
Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:25 BST, BBC One and the BBC sport website.