BBC Sport - Southampton 3-2 West Ham: Slaven Bilic positive despite last-gasp defeat
Bilic positive despite last-gasp defeat
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic refuses to talk about Marko Arnautovic's red card and the penalties his side conceded but says he saw lots of positives in the Hammers 3-2 defeat at Southampton.
