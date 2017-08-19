BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Linfield beat Swifts to continue perfect start

Premiership champions Linfield maintain their 100% start to the new campaign with a 4-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Paul Smyth's header and a long-distance strike from Niall Quinn put David Healy’s side 20 in front, and a Seanan Clucas own goal extended their lead.

Andrew Mitchell converted a penalty to add a fourth goal for the Blues, who are yet to concede a goal in their title defence.

