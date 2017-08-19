BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Bannsiders stun Crusaders at Seaview

Bannsiders stun Crusaders at Seaview

Ten-man Coleraine maintain their perfect start to the Irish Premiership season with a 2-1 win over Crusaders at Seaview.

Eoin Bradley flicked the visitors into the lead before Stephen O’Donnell doubled Coleraine’s advantage just before the interval.

Coleraine were reduced to 10 men when David Ogilby was sent off for a second yellow card before Jordan Forsythe netted a consolation for Crusaders late on.

Top videos

Video

Bannsiders stun Crusaders at Seaview

Video

I let the horses run freely & they were magnificent - Mourinho

Video

Watching Liverpool an all-inclusive package - Klopp

Video

Bilic positive despite last-gasp defeat

Video

Pulis pleased with 'fantastic' Baggies' win

Video

Conte in hysterics over Costa question

Video

'Evans would be a reliable buy for Man City'

Top Stories