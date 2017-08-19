Rangers: Pedro Caixinha happy with display but not with result

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has seen his side drop five points in two consecutive games at Ibrox

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha declared himself "happy" with Rangers' performance but "disappointed" with the outcome of the goalless draw with Hearts.

The home side had an Alfredo Morelos goal disallowed and saw Bruno Alves' header cleared off the line.

Hearts struck the crossbar through John Souttar, but Caixinha was positive about Rangers' display.

"One team dominated from the beginning to the end," Caixinha told Rangers TV.

"I'm disappointed with the result, of course, which is the most important thing, but I really liked the team.

"[Hearts] tried to create something at the beginning of the game to delay our pace, they did it, but we finish the first half completely dominating, with some very good chances to score, which we could not do.

"I'm happy with the way they fought until the end.

"You cannot control this type of situation but what you can control is what the boys did, the effort, the hard work, the teamwork, not allowing the opponent to play and always looking to play our game."

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos had a goal against Hearts disallowed for offside

Rangers have now dropped five points in consecutive home games - against Hearts and then Hibs - as Caixinha integrates the nine new players who arrived during the summer.

The Ibrox manager insists his side are playing well, but failing to convert chances and not maintaining a high enough intensity to their play.

"The only point I need to refer to is the pace of the passes needs to be higher, a higher tempo of passing and moving," Caixinha said.

"Regarding to the overall and especially the ending position on attack, we were very good.

"I don't remember one single transition from the opponent, or one single time where they could get the confidence to try to beat our last line.

"We did everything we could to win the game, we had the chances to win it but we could not do it.

"The timing and the tempo of the passes, the way we move in attack, yes definitely we need to improve that - that's all I take because the boys leave everything, they play the way we want them to play. We created chances and avoided the opponent having transitions, but we didn't score goals.

"We are controlling the moments of the game but should be more aggressive in the last third. To win you need to score goals, and we didn't do that."