Cardiff City: Neil Warnock tells fans to 'enjoy' success

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has told Bluebirds supporters to "enjoy it," after they maintained their 100% record in the Championship.

Cardiff's 2-1 win at Wolves gave Warnock a fourth successive victory at the start of a season for the first time in his 35-year managerial career.

"Our fans get carried away, they are in cuckoo land at times because they haven't seen this for a while," he told BBC Wales Sport.

"So let's enjoy it, I am going to."

"It was a cracking game, a typical Championship game that I love," he continued. "We didn't come to defend; we came to attack as much as we could.

"I don't have long left in football and I'm going to enjoy going away from a game like this. You come away and you go 'wow.' I thought it was great."

Warnock was full of praise for summer signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing who continued his hot scoring streak, admitting he is exceeding his expectations.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing joined the Bluebirds on a free transfer from Rochdale

The winger claimed his fifth goal in four games to end Wolves' perfect record.

"I knew Mendez was going to score as soon as he took his first touch because it has been that way for him, he's really been on fire," Warnock said.

"He worked his socks off, he's a team player and we won as a team today.

"He's exceeding my expectations, I hadn't dreamed of this.

"We've got some good players who can put him in good areas and he's almost like a kid with a new ball, he just runs. It is great to see."