League Two round-up: Stirling Albion beat Edinburgh City to go top

David Goodwilie scored again for Clyde, but they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Elgin City

Darren Smith and Ross Kavanagh scored in a 2-0 win over Edinburgh City at Forthbank to lift Stirling Albion to the top of League Two.

They took advantage of Peterhead's 3-1 defeat at Stenhousemuir, a result which saw them drop to third in the table.

Annan Athletic ran riot at Berwick to claim their first win of the league season - 5-1 - in some style.

Elsewhere, Montrose went second with a 1-0 win over Cowdenbeath, while Elgin City beat Clyde 3-2.

Montrose remain unbeaten after claiming a second win in three games at the expense of Cowdenbeath, thanks to Sean Dillon's 19th-minute strike.

Stenhousemuir resisted a Peterhead fightback at Ochilview Park to win for the first time this term.

Mark McGuigan turned in Jamie Longworth's pass for an early opener, but the Blue Toon drew level on the half-hour mark as Mason Robertson headed home from a free-kick.

Following the restart Nathan Blockley rescued the points with a low finish and Jamie Longworth's 81st-minute effort made it 3-1 to rubber-stamp the outcome.

Michael McKenna opened the scoring for Berwick Rangers from close range after only five minutes, but Annan hit back with goals from Steven Swinglehurst and Ryan Sinnamon turning the game on its head.

Heading into the half-time break, Peter Murphy slammed home a left-footed shot to put the Galabankies in control and the 5-1 rout was complete when Aidan Smith converted a penalty and Blair Henderson notched late on.

Former Blackburn striker David Goodwillie put Clyde ahead in their 3-2 defeat at Elgin, with Jordan Stewart finding the top corner to double the lead before Jamie Reid slashed the deficit.

Elgin drew level when Chris McLeish steered Lewis Strapp's assist beyond Blair Currie.

And there was further embarrassment for Currie when the Clyde goalkeeper saw red for a professional foul, allowing Brian Cameron to rifle in a match-winning spot-kick in stoppage time.