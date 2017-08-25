Ross County v Rangers

BBC coverage

Ross County's Dutch defender Kenny van der Weg is suspended for the visit of Rangers.

Staggies boss Jim McIntyre hopes Andrew Davies and Jim O'Brien will recover from hamstring strains in time for Sunday afternoon's match.

Rangers are without Josh Windass after he suffered a knee injury during last week's draw with Hearts.

Striker Eduardo Herrera should return, though, after recovering from the knock which kept him out against the Jambos.

Match stats

Ross County are yet to beat Rangers in any of their six meetings in all competitions (D3 L3)

They drew all three encounters in the Scottish Premiership last season

The Staggies have lost two consecutive league matches, ending a run of nine unbeaten (W6 D3) prior to that. They haven't lost three league games in a row since November 2015

Rangers are on a run of four consecutive wins on the road in the league and haven't lost on their travels since February (W4 D2). It is their best unbeaten run away from home in the top flight since they won 14 games consecutively between March and October 2011.

Pre-match quotes

Ross County captain Andrew Davies: "Obviously they haven't got off to the best of starts, but they are a fantastic team and they can change things around in an instant, we have to be aware of that.

"It is a fantastic challenge for us.

"But we done well against them last season and hopefully we can do that again.

"I think they are stronger than last season, but we know that if we can get in the faces of teams coming here then we are going to make it difficult which I am sure we will do on Sunday.

"We know when we play to our full ability we can beat teams and that is the aim.

"We have three points on the board, we just need to improve those little bits that we are not doing well, tidy up at both ends, and I am sure those results will come."

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha: "In all the games we have, and we are going to play, we just need to think about winning.

"We are now looking forward for the next match which for us is always the most important one and we expect the same from all the opponents.

"When they play against Rangers they don't play 100%, they play 200%.

"They give their maximum and the longer the game goes and the result is not in our favour, things will become more difficult because they grow in confidence.

"But the most important thing for us is always our team. We are seeing one team that is having one strong identity and one team that is fighting from the beginning until the end.

"If we have that, and we have the quality of players we have, we know that we are going to start winning games and winning games in a row, of course, sooner rather than later.

"But we will have a tough challenge when we travel to Ross County, a difficult team with a very good manager, but we need to think about us and think about working hard to get the three points."