Dundee v Hibernian

Dundee manager Neil McCann
Neil McCann's Dundee team are seeking their first points of the Premiership campaign

    Dundee boss Neil McCann will monitor how Randy Wolters and Faissal El-Bakhtaoui are recovering from hamstring injuries ahead of Hibernian's visit.

    Marcus Haber has been ruled out, while Jules Etxabeguren is nearing a return but Craig Wighton (knee) and James McPake (knee) are long-term absentees.

    Neil Lennon hopes to have a fully fit Hibs squad.

    Winger Brandon Barker has shaken off a tight hamstring and midfielder Marvin Bartley should return from a knock.

    Martin Boyle will be assessed on Saturday as he steps up his return from ankle trouble.

    Match stats

    • Dundee have won just one of their last 11 league meetings with Hibernian (D5 L6), although that was in their last home match against them in November 2012.
    • Hibernian have scored in all but one of those 11 games, netting 25 times in that time (2.3 per game).
    • The Dee are on a run of five consecutive losses in the Scottish Premiership and haven't won in the top flight since May.
    • Hibs' loss at home to Hamilton Academical in their last match ended an unbeaten league run of 12 games (W7 D5). This still represents their best start to a top-flight season since 2009 (also two wins from three).
    • Faissal El-Bakhtaoui has two goals in his last six matches for Dundee in all competitions, as many as he had scored in 27 games in all competitions prior to this run.
    • Hibs striker Simon Murray already has 10 goals in eight games in all competitions this season, as many as he had scored in his previous 30 games.

    Pre-match quotes

    Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I've been very impressed (with Hibs). That winning mentality has carried on from the Championship. Neil has recruited well and taken in some real experience and know-how.

    "We know where they're strong and will give them the respect they deserve, but it's all about us and my team and how I want them to put Hibs on the back foot, test them defensively and deal with them like we dealt with Aberdeen.

    "I could be sitting here in a lot worse frame of mind in terms of our football, but I'm confident and I know things are moving well.

    "It's a long, long season and when we click I think we will click for good and go on and we strive for that consistency.

    "I can't wait for that game on Sunday. I really can't wait to come up against Neil Lennon and Hibs."

    Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon (on being about to sign a new contract): "I'm very, very happy here. I work with very good people and I'm really pleased with the players we have.

    "I think of this being a big city club and I think there's evidence of that already this season with the gates we've been getting.

    "The reaction from the supporters has been fantastic. I couldn't have asked for any more.

    "I have no ambitions to look elsewhere short-term. I'm fully devoted to what I want to do here. I have no distractions and I wouldn't really entertain them at the minute either."

