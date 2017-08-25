West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City

Stoke's high-profile loan signing Jese Rodriguez (left) made a goalscoring debut against Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes says forward Xherdan Shaqiri still has a chance of featuring despite a hamstring problem.

Ibrahim Afellay and Julien Ngoy remain on the sidelines.

West Brom are without the suspended Hal Robson-Kanu after his sending off against Burnley last weekend.

Gareth McAuley is definitely out, Jonny Evans remains a doubt, while new signing Oliver Burke is expected to be on the bench.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "It's been a strong start from West Brom, who look in the mood to improve on their top-10 finish last season.

"Gareth Barry's arrival has offset the departure of Darren Fletcher to Stoke. Ahmed Hegazi looks a good fit, especially should Jonny Evans leave. Oliver Burke and Jay Rodriguez could be shrewd acquisitions.

"Tony Pulis hasn't lost a league game against Stoke since leaving the club. Yet, if this is a highly-charged game for him personally, it is arguably even more so for Saido Berahino, who would love to grab a long overdue first goal for Stoke against his old club."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis: "Every team brings a different challenge and Stoke will be another difficult game.

"I have great respect for everyone at that football club and everyone associated with it, particularly the Coates family. My views on that club and Peter (Coates, Stoke chairman), a wonderful man, will never ever change."

Stoke manager Mark Hughes on whether he has issues with Pulis: "Not from our side, absolutely not. I talked to Tony prior to the season at a Premier League managers' meeting.

"There was no problem, we had a chat.

"You'd have to ask him whether there's an extra edge from his point of view."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is played two, won two for West Brom. But they are another team struggling for goals and looking to get attacking signings finalised.

There are no worries for the Baggies because Tony Pulis does what he does. But if he can just get himself a 15-goal striker, what a difference it would make.

Stoke never looked like worrying Everton on the opening day but got a great result against Arsenal last weekend. They have something about them this season.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tony Pulis is unbeaten in all six Premier League matches as a manager against Stoke since he left the club (W5 D1). All five of the victories were by a one-goal margin, including four by a 1-0 scoreline.

The Potters won on their first five Premier League trips to the Hawthorns, but have lost the last three and have scored just once in those games.

West Brom are the only opponent Stoke have won more than three Premier League away matches against.

West Brom

West Brom have only won their opening three games of a top-flight season twice - in 1932-33 and 1978-79.

It is the first time they have kept successive clean sheets in the Premier League since October 2015.

Of Tony Pulis' 31 Premier League wins as West Brom boss, 15 have been by a 1-0 scoreline.

Only Liverpool in 2013-14 have began a Premier League season with three consecutive 1-0 victories.

The Baggies have scored just one goal in their last five league matches at the Hawthorns.

Stoke City

Stoke have scored just three times in their last nine Premier League away matches and have failed to score in seven of these games (W1 D1 L7).

Against Arsenal last Saturday, the Potters had 22.7% possession - their lowest figure in a Premier League match. Only five teams have won a top-flight game with a lower share of possession since the 2003-04 season.

Saido Berahino has not scored a goal in his last 28 Premier League appearances - 13 at West Brom and 15 at Stoke. Against Arsenal he provided his first assist in 57 league games.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 43% Probability of away win: 30%

