Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Tottenham's back-to-back Premier League golden boot winner Harry Kane is still without a top-flight goal in August

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham await news on whether record signing Davinson Sanchez will receive a work permit in time to play in Sunday's game.

The trio of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Erik Lamela and Danny Rose remain on the sidelines.

Burnley forward Jonathan Walters has been ruled out after injuring his ankle against Blackburn on Wednesday.

Manager Sean Dyche must decide whether or not to hand record signing Chris Wood his full debut.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "After beating Chelsea on the opening day, Burnley have already matched their win total away from home from the whole of last season.

"If Sean Dyche's team win this weekend we'll never hear the end of Tottenham's so-called 'Wembley jinx'.

"I thought Spurs played well enough against the champions last weekend but they need a couple of home wins to move the conversation on and stop Wembley from becoming a major issue this season.

"Burnley last won their first two away games of the season in the top flight 43 years ago and you've guessed it, the second of those matches was against Tottenham."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We need to sign a few more players, and a few players need to leave the club.

They need to feel they can play more, and they want to play more. That is a normal period in every club."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We are just looking at quality, we want to add, year on year, to the quality. Of course, there are certain specific areas in any team.

"We want to add layers of quality if we can get them, and they come to this club.

"The economy of football has changed so that even teams that have to sell often don't, or they just hang on, and on, to get the absolute maximum for any player."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

In fairness to Tottenham, they played okay last weekend. Chelsea were just better than them.

I said in week one that they would struggle to finish in the top four because of the Wembley situation and I am not going to change my mind.

It is a trip to Wembley for Burnley and while they lost last weekend to West Brom they put in a really good performance to beat Chelsea on the opening day. I can't see them winning this though.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost just one of their six Premier League matches against Burnley.

The Clarets' last win away at Tottenham was a 4-1 League Cup victory in January 1983. They are without a league win at Spurs since October 1974.

The sides met at Wembley in the 1962 FA Cup final, when Spurs won 3-1.

Tottenham

Chelsea ended Tottenham's 19-match unbeaten run at home in the league last Sunday. It was their first home loss since a 2-1 defeat by Southampton in May 2016.

Spurs have won just two of their 11 matches at the new Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham's all-time top scorer in games at Wembley is own goals with five.

Harry Kane has now had 34 shots and played 12 games in the month of August without scoring in a Premier League game.

He is one short of 100 Spurs goals in all competitions.

Tottenham have not received a red card in their last 80 Premier League matches since Vlad Chiriches was sent off at Stoke City in May 2015.

Burnley

Burnley will be making their first appearance at Wembley Stadium since the 2009 Championship play-off final, which they won 1-0 against Sheffield United.

Only in 1914-15 and 1922-23 have Burnley won a top-flight away match against both Chelsea and Spurs in the same season.

They have won their last two away league matches in London, having picked up just two points from their previous 15 Premier League games in the capital (D2, L13).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 15% Probability of home win: 78% Probability of away win: 7%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by Professor Ian McHale