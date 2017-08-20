Samir Nasri: Manchester City midfielder in talks with Antalyaspor

Nasri made 30 appearances for Sevilla on loan last season, scoring three times

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri is in talks to join Turkish side Antalyaspor on a two-year contract.

Nasri, 30, was pictured boarding a flight to Turkey on Sunday, when he is expected to have a medical.

The France player signed from Arsenal for £25m in 2011 and has made 129 Premier League appearances for City.

He has won two league titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups during his time at the Etihad, but spent last season on loan at Spanish club Sevilla.

Nasri did go with City on their pre-season tour of the United States but has no future at the club under manager Pep Guardiola.

Antalyaspor, who are captained by former Barcelona forward Samuel Eto'o, lost their Super Lig game last week and play Akhisar Belediyespor on Sunday.