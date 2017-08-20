Aberdeen: Derek McInnes says there is much more to come from striker Stevie May

Derek McInnes also worked with Stevie May while he was manager of St Johnstone

Derek McInnes insists Aberdeen striker Stevie May is not even close to his best form yet.

May scored twice on his home debut as Aberdeen beat Dundee 2-1 on Saturday to maintain their 100% start to the Premiership season.

And McInnes says there is much more to come from his summer signing.

"I don't think he's been at his best in the two games he's played so far, but even when he's not at his best he'll still score goals," the manager said.

May joined the Dons on a four-year deal from Preston earlier in August, returning to Scotland after three seasons south of the border.

He scored after 11 minutes against Dundee and then, following Roarie Deacon's reply, notched the winner with 10 minutes to play.

The 24-year-old made his name at St Johnstone, where McInnes was his manager for two seasons, before earning a switch to Sheffield Wednesday in 2014.

May took the plaudits at Pittodrie on Saturday after his two goals downed Dundee

His time in England was blighted by injury and inconsistent form, but the Dons boss is convinced May will improve as he gets more game time under his belt.

"He can be having a quiet game but score the goal that gets you three points," McInnes added.

"It's clear he's not had a lot of football in the last couple of years with his injuries and not being selected, but he's the type of boy who's worth persevering with.

"I like the fact he scores goals and he can manufacture something for himself. He's the type of striker who finds space, which is something you can't coach.

"We've got to be fair to him and not expect too much when he's had a long time out, but he'll contribute while he's getting there as you saw."