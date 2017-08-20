Football transfer gossip: Messi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iniesta, Carvalho, Aubameyang

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Manchester City are ready to break the world transfer record and meet forward Lionel Messi's £275m buyout clause at Barcelona. (Yahoo Sport - in French)

City officials have met Messi's representatives to discuss the possibility of a move for the 30-year-old to the Etihad. (Daily Record)

Arsenal have offered winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, a four-year contract worth £125,000 a week to fend off interest from Chelsea.(Daily Star)

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta, 33, whose contract expires next summer, has revealed he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Nou Camp. (El Pais, via Daily Mail)

The La Liga side are set to pay the £36m release clause of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 26, with hopes of playing him alongside Coutinho next season. (Mundo Deportivo, via Daily Mail)

Chelsea and AC Milan have been put on alert after Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, admitted he has to leave the club this summer. (Radio Montecarlo Italy, via Sun)

West Ham are close to completing a deal for 25-year-old midfielder William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer says Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho, 27, is much too expensive for him to sign. (Guardian)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis must decide whether he wants to spend £15m on Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer, 24, after the club sanctioned the deal. (Birmingham Mail)

Manchester United expect 35-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to sign a new contract to stay at Old Trafford as early as this week. (ESPN FC)

The Swede was released by United in the summer after suffering a knee ligament injury last season, but his latest fitness update shows he's fighting fit. (Twitter)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he must sell before he can buy and admits the club "have too many players". (Independent)

Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells, 27, has joined Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes, 27, on Wolverhampton Wanderers' shortlist of transfer targets. (Birmingham Mail)

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has accused Barcelona of lacking class in their pursuit of 20-year-old winger Ousmane Dembele. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City players have told 26-year-old winger Riyad Mahrez, who is seeking a move away from the club, to stay at the King Power Stadium. (Leicester Mercury)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Stoke police have trolled 'missing person' Mesut Ozil on Twitter following Stoke City's 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham have been accused of creating an 'artificial' atmosphere inside Wembley as they played a drum beat over the PA system against Chelsea on Sunday. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, has continued his long-standing dispute with manager Antonio Conte by reiterating his displeasure at the Italian's text-message treatment. (MC News, via Daily Mail)

Chelsea defender David Luiz said his midfield orders from Antonio Conte against Tottenham were simple... to run. (Sky Sports, via Evening Standard)

Manchester City's left-back Benjamin Mendy sent his commiserations to Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on his "bulletheader" in the Blues victory over Spurs...

And Batshuayi was just thankful for Marcos Alonso's left foot...

Best of Sunday's transfer news

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is planning to spend £200m on Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27, Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, and three defenders from Southampton: Virgil van Dijk, 26, Cedric Soares, 25, and Ryan Bertrand, 28. (Sunday Express)

The Blues have also enquired about central defender Toby Alderweireld's interest in leaving Tottenham, with the 28-year-old's talks about a new deal progressing poorly. (Sunday Times - subscription required)

Atletico Madrid are prepared to offer up to £50m for Chelsea's 28-year-old striker Diego Costa. (Mail on Sunday)

Costa has turned down loan offers from Shanghai SIPG and Tianjin Quanjian that would have earned him £13m between now and November. (Sun on Sunday)

Newcastle are considering making a bid for their former striker Andy Carroll, 28, now with West Ham. (Sunday Mirror)