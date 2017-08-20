Gossip back pages - Monday 21 August

The isport back page on Monday
The I paper's back page on Monday features Marcos Alonso - as do most of the other papers
Star sport back page on Monday
The Daily Star's back page
The Guardian sport pages on Monday
The Guardian sport pullout
The Sun back page on Monday
The Sun's back page plays on Tottenham's struggles under the Wembley arch
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror thinks along similar lines with its back page headline
Daily Express
The Daily Express back page
Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph's sports pullout
Times
The Times back page

Top Stories