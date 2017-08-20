Barcelona 2-0 Real Betis

Spanish La Liga
Barcelona finished second to Real Madrid in La Liga last season

Barcelona made a winning start to their La Liga campaign by defeating Real Betis on an emotional night at the Nou Camp.

The Spanish giants were playing for the first time since the terror attack in the city on Thursday and both teams paid their respects to the victims with a minute's silence before kick off.

Barcelona took the lead in the game when Alin Tosca deflected Gerard Deulofeu's cross into his own net.

Sergi Roberto then swept in a second.

It was a much-needed result for Barcelona after a difficult start to their season. Forward Neymar left the club to join Paris St-Germain in the summer before they were beaten 5-1 on aggregate by rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

Lionel Messi, the focal point of the Barcelona forward line in the absence of Neymar and the injured Luis Suarez, hit the woodwork three times as he pursued his 350th La Liga goal.

But it was former Everton forward Deulofeu who made the difference, providing the assist for Roberto's goal after his cross had led to the opener.

Nou Camp stands together

There was a defiant attitude among the 56,480 supporters inside the 99,000-capacity stadium after Thursday's events.

Chants of "we are not afraid" rang out around the Nou Camp after the minute's silence, while there was a banner in the stands that read "No-one can ever break us".

Both teams also wore black armbands, while Barcelona's shirts had the city's name on the back, rather than the players' surnames, in tribute to the victims.

Barcelona players wore special shirts to pay tribute to the victims of Thursday's terror attack in the city
There were additional security checks put in place at the Nou Camp

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 14Mascherano
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18AlbaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forDigneat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16DeulofeuSubstituted forVidalat 72'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 4Rakitic
  • 17AlcácerSubstituted forD Suárezat 82'minutes
  • 20Sergi
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 6D Suárez
  • 7Turan
  • 13Cillessen
  • 19Digne
  • 21André Gomes
  • 22Vidal

Real Betis

  • 13Adán
  • 19Barragán
  • 23Mandi
  • 4Feddal
  • 21Tosca
  • 18Guardado
  • 11LeivaBooked at 63minsSubstituted forGuerrero Martínat 72'minutes
  • 29Narváez SolarteSubstituted forJavi Garcíaat 68'minutes
  • 8CamarasaSubstituted forRuizat 78'minutes
  • 17Joaquín
  • 7León

Substitutes

  • 1Giménez
  • 3Javi García
  • 5Amat
  • 6Ruiz
  • 9Sanabria
  • 14Durmisi
  • 27Guerrero Martín
Referee:
Daniel Jesús Trujillo Suárez
Attendance:
56,480

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home15
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 2, Real Betis 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Real Betis 0.

Booking

Lucas Digne (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).

Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alin Tosca.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Javi García (Real Betis).

Lucas Digne (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francis (Real Betis).

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fabián Ruiz (Real Betis).

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Javi García (Real Betis).

Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Lucas Digne replaces Jordi Alba.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Paco Alcácer.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alin Tosca.

Attempt blocked. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joaquín (Real Betis).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Fabián Ruiz replaces Víctor Camarasa because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Víctor Camarasa (Real Betis) because of an injury.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Zouhair Feddal.

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francis (Real Betis).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Francis replaces Nahuel Leiva.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal replaces Gerard Deulofeu.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joaquín (Real Betis).

Attempt missed. Nahuel Leiva (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Javi García replaces Juanjo Narváez.

