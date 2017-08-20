Match ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 0, Real Madrid 3.
Deportivo La Coruña 0-3 Real Madrid
Gareth Bale scored one and assisted another as Real Madrid began their La Liga title defence with an easy victory at Deportivo La Coruna, although Sergio Ramos was sent off in injury time.
With Cristiano Ronaldo suspended, Bale tapped in from Karim Benzema's scuffed shot to put Madrid ahead.
Casemiro ended a move with 44 passes by converting Marcelo's cross, before Toni Kroos smashed in from Bale's pass.
Keylor Navas then saved Florin Andone's penalty, before Ramos was dismissed.
The Madrid defender picked up his second yellow card for a high elbow in an aerial challenge, having received his first for shoving Fabian Schar's face.
Depor centre-back Schar had pushed his head close to Ramos' in an angry confrontation - for which he too was shown a yellow card - but the Spaniard's violent retaliation might easily have been punished with a straight red.
Ramos, 31, has now been sent off 23 times for Madrid, and 18 times in La Liga, a joint record he shares with ex-Sevilla defender Pablo Alfaro and Xavi Aguado, formerly of Real Zaragoza.
Earlier, Barcelona also got their league campaign off to a winning start as Ernesto Valverde's side beat Real Betis 2-0 on an emotional night at the Nou Camp.
Barcelona were playing for the first time since the terror attack in the city on Thursday and both teams paid their respects to the victims with a minute's silence before kick off.
Line-ups
Deportivo La Coruña
- 13Martínez
- 2Juanfran
- 24SchärBooked at 53mins
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 16Correia Pinto
- 20dos Santos Torres
- 5MosqueraBooked at 84mins
- 9Nicolás CartabiaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forValleat 79'minutes
- 22BorgesSubstituted forAdriánat 65'minutes
- 18BakkaliBooked at 24minsSubstituted forVilela Gamaat 54'minutes
- 10AndoneBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 1Tyton
- 3Navarro
- 14Arribas
- 15Adrián
- 19Valle
- 21Vilela Gama
- 27Expósito
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 6Nacho
- 4RamosBooked at 90mins
- 12Marcelo
- 10ModricBooked at 57mins
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forLlorenteat 72'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 22IscoSubstituted forAsensioat 66'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Varane
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 20Asensio
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 27,770
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 0, Real Madrid 3.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Gama (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Borja Valle (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Penalty saved! Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruña) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
.
Penalty conceded by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Deportivo de La Coruña. Bruno Gama draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruña) is shown the yellow card.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luisinho (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Attempt saved. Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borja Valle.
Booking
Pedro Mosquera (Deportivo de La Coruña) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pedro Mosquera (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Offside, Deportivo de La Coruña. Florin Andone tries a through ball, but Borja Valle is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marcelo (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale.
Substitution
Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Borja Valle replaces Fede Cartabia.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Gama (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Attempt missed. Luisinho (Deportivo de La Coruña) left footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Guilherme.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces Casemiro.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Fede Cartabia (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Gama (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.