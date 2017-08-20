French Ligue 1
Paris SG6Toulouse2

Paris St-Germain 6-2 Toulouse

By Saj Chowdhury

BBC Sport

Neymar
Neymar became the most expensive signing when he joined PSG for 222m euros this summer

Neymar scored twice on his home debut as Paris St-Germain netted four of their six goals with only 10 men to thrash Toulouse and go top of Ligue 1.

Max Gradel volleyed home before £200m world record signing Neymar equalised.

Adrien Rabiot fired in and Edinson Cavani made it 3-1 from the spot moments after Marco Verratti saw red.

Christopher Jullien's header made it 3-2, but stunning strikes from Javier Pastore and Layvin Kurzawa settled matters before Neymar's late effort.

The result moved PSG to the top of the table on goal difference, with Monaco and Saint-Etienne also maintaining their 100% winning records this weekend.

Neymar
Neymar dazzled inside Parc de Princes on his PSG home debut

It was a fantastic display by last season's runners-up, who will be expected to regain the French title and challenge strongly in Europe having paid Barcelona the huge fee for Brazil forward Neymar.

They were stunned early on when midfielder Gradel - on loan from Bournemouth - produced a sublime volley from a corner to put the visitors ahead.

Neymar, who twice threatened earlier, equalised in the 31st minute with a simple finish after Rabiot's low strike was parried into his path.

The 22-year-old France midfielder's wonderful, low, angled strike put PSG into the lead, but their hopes of a third successive win were hit when Verratti was shown a second yellow for a late tackle on Toulouse captain Jullien.

However, PSG did not take their foot off the pedal and scored their third when Uruguay striker Cavani converted a penalty given for Andy Delort's foul on Neymar.

Jullien's header reduced the deficit, but only for four minutes before substitute Pastore's superb strike and full-back Kurzawa's spectacular scissor-kick from Neymar's corner all but sealed victory.

And in stoppage time, Neymar grabbed their last when he showboated past the Toulouse defence and fired in low past the unfortunate Alban Lafont.

Line-ups

Paris SG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Dani Alves
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 69mins
  • 8MottaSubstituted forPastoreat 68'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 85'minutes
  • 9CavaniSubstituted forLo Celsoat 85'minutes
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 12Meunier
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 23Draxler
  • 27Pastore

Toulouse

  • 40Lafont
  • 2Amian
  • 5DiopBooked at 56mins
  • 6Jullien
  • 29Moubandje
  • 21DurmazSubstituted forJeanat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19do Rosário Calmon
  • 27BlinBooked at 68mins
  • 15GradelSubstituted forMichelinat 62'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 11ToivonenSubstituted forMachachat 58'minutes
  • 10Delort

Substitutes

  • 1Goicoechea
  • 4Cahuzac
  • 7Machach
  • 8Jean
  • 12Sylla
  • 13Michelin
  • 23Bodiger
Referee:
Amaury Delerue

Match Stats

Home TeamParis SGAway TeamToulouse
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home24
Away7
Shots on Target
Home15
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 6, Toulouse 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 6, Toulouse 2.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 6, Toulouse 2. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

Booking

Corentin Jean (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Corentin Jean (Toulouse).

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zinedine Machach (Toulouse).

Attempt missed. Kelvin Amian (Toulouse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Offside, Toulouse. Issa Diop tries a through ball, but Andy Delort is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Edinson Cavani.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Toulouse 2. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Clement Michelin.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Toulouse 2. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Booking

Clement Michelin (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Clement Michelin (Toulouse).

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kelvin Amian (Toulouse).

Goal!

Own Goal by Thiago Silva, Paris Saint Germain. Paris Saint Germain 3, Toulouse 2.

Attempt missed. Christopher Jullien (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Corentin Jean with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Attempt blocked. Andy Delort (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelvin Amian.

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Corentin Jean (Toulouse).

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Toulouse 1. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

.

Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Neymar draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Andy Delort (Toulouse) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Issa Diop.

Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a through ball.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.

.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) for a bad foul.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Christopher Jullien (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG330011299
2Monaco33008359
3Saint-Étienne33005059
4Lyon32109457
5Marseille32105147
6Bordeaux31207525
7Angers31205325
8Troyes31113304
9Montpellier31112204
10Strasbourg311145-14
11Nice31023303
12Caen31022203
13Lille310235-23
14Guingamp310236-33
15Nantes310214-33
16Toulouse310259-43
17Rennes302145-12
18Dijon301239-61
19Metz300316-50
20Amiens300307-70
View full French Ligue 1 table

