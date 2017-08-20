Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 6, Toulouse 2.
Paris St-Germain 6-2 Toulouse
-
- From the section European Football
Neymar scored twice on his home debut as Paris St-Germain netted four of their six goals with only 10 men to thrash Toulouse and go top of Ligue 1.
Max Gradel volleyed home before £200m world record signing Neymar equalised.
Adrien Rabiot fired in and Edinson Cavani made it 3-1 from the spot moments after Marco Verratti saw red.
Christopher Jullien's header made it 3-2, but stunning strikes from Javier Pastore and Layvin Kurzawa settled matters before Neymar's late effort.
The result moved PSG to the top of the table on goal difference, with Monaco and Saint-Etienne also maintaining their 100% winning records this weekend.
It was a fantastic display by last season's runners-up, who will be expected to regain the French title and challenge strongly in Europe having paid Barcelona the huge fee for Brazil forward Neymar.
They were stunned early on when midfielder Gradel - on loan from Bournemouth - produced a sublime volley from a corner to put the visitors ahead.
Neymar, who twice threatened earlier, equalised in the 31st minute with a simple finish after Rabiot's low strike was parried into his path.
The 22-year-old France midfielder's wonderful, low, angled strike put PSG into the lead, but their hopes of a third successive win were hit when Verratti was shown a second yellow for a late tackle on Toulouse captain Jullien.
However, PSG did not take their foot off the pedal and scored their third when Uruguay striker Cavani converted a penalty given for Andy Delort's foul on Neymar.
Jullien's header reduced the deficit, but only for four minutes before substitute Pastore's superb strike and full-back Kurzawa's spectacular scissor-kick from Neymar's corner all but sealed victory.
And in stoppage time, Neymar grabbed their last when he showboated past the Toulouse defence and fired in low past the unfortunate Alban Lafont.
Line-ups
Paris SG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 6VerrattiBooked at 69mins
- 8MottaSubstituted forPastoreat 68'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 85'minutes
- 9CavaniSubstituted forLo Celsoat 85'minutes
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 5Marquinhos
- 12Meunier
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 18Lo Celso
- 23Draxler
- 27Pastore
Toulouse
- 40Lafont
- 2Amian
- 5DiopBooked at 56mins
- 6Jullien
- 29Moubandje
- 21DurmazSubstituted forJeanat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19do Rosário Calmon
- 27BlinBooked at 68mins
- 15GradelSubstituted forMichelinat 62'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 11ToivonenSubstituted forMachachat 58'minutes
- 10Delort
Substitutes
- 1Goicoechea
- 4Cahuzac
- 7Machach
- 8Jean
- 12Sylla
- 13Michelin
- 23Bodiger
- Referee:
- Amaury Delerue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 6, Toulouse 2.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 6, Toulouse 2. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Booking
Corentin Jean (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Corentin Jean (Toulouse).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zinedine Machach (Toulouse).
Attempt missed. Kelvin Amian (Toulouse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Offside, Toulouse. Issa Diop tries a through ball, but Andy Delort is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Edinson Cavani.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Toulouse 2. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Clement Michelin.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Toulouse 2. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Booking
Clement Michelin (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Clement Michelin (Toulouse).
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kelvin Amian (Toulouse).
Goal!
Own Goal by Thiago Silva, Paris Saint Germain. Paris Saint Germain 3, Toulouse 2.
Attempt missed. Christopher Jullien (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Corentin Jean with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Attempt blocked. Andy Delort (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelvin Amian.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Corentin Jean (Toulouse).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Toulouse 1. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Neymar draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Andy Delort (Toulouse) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Issa Diop.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a through ball.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.
.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Christopher Jullien (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.