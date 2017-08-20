BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea: Conte thanks players for 'amazing performance'

Conte thanks players for 'amazing performance'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte thanks his players for an "amazing performance" after Marcos Alonso's second goal of the game gives the defending champions a 2-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley.

MATCH REPORT: Alonso double gives Chelsea Wembley win against Tottenham

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 20 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

