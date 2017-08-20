Hal Robson-Kanu: West Brom appeal against forward's red card

Hal Robson-Kanu was sent off 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute

West Brom have appealed against the red card shown to Hal Robson-Kanu during Saturday's 1-0 victory at Burnley in the Premier League.

The forward was sent off late on following an aerial challenge with Burnley defender Matthew Lowton.

Robson-Kanu had earlier scored the goal that maintained the Baggies 100% start to the season.

West Brom said in a statement they will submit a claim of wrongful dismissal to the Football Association.