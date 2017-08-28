National League
Gateshead15:00Halifax
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium

Gateshead v FC Halifax Town

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dag & Red63301610612
    2Sutton United640297212
    3Boreham Wood63211510511
    4Bromley6321117411
    5Aldershot6312147710
    6Gateshead631283510
    7Dover631265110
    8Leyton Orient6312910-110
    9Maidenhead United623110739
    10Eastleigh62317529
    11Wrexham63035509
    12Ebbsfleet615011928
    13Halifax62224408
    14Maidstone United622278-18
    15Macclesfield622246-28
    16Barrow61419727
    17Fylde61411112-17
    18Chester51316606
    19Tranmere613256-16
    20Woking6204511-66
    21Guiseley6123513-85
    22Solihull Moors5113712-54
    23Hartlepool602439-62
    24Torquay6015715-81
