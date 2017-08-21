Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Spurs, Hearts, Hibs, Copenhagen, Millwall, Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are willing to sell Erik Sviatchenko during this transfer window and might yet strike a deal with FC Copenhagen if the Danish club increase their £3m valuation of the 25-year-old, but manager Brendan Rodgers would seek a replacement central defender. (The Times)

Celtic have rejected a £2.7m bid from FC Copenhagen for Erik Sviatchenko, who is currently back in Denmark resting after the knee ligament injury and who is keen on a move back to his homeland. (Scottish Sun)

FC Copenhagen are lining up a £3m bid for Celtic's Erik Sviatchenko, who attracted interest from English Premier League outfit Leicester City last season and Turkish outfit Besiktas this summer. Copenhagen need a new central defender because Erik Johansson was ruled out for up to nine months with a serious knee injury after they sold Mathias Jorgensen to Huddersfield Town this summer. (Daily Express)

Celtic are happy to allow manager Brendan Rodgers to sign one more striker even after Patrick Roberts returns from Manchester City on a season-long loan and another defender is also a possibility. (The National)

Tottenham Hotspur have added Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney to their shortlist as a potential replacement for Danny Rose, who has been repeatedly linked with Chelsea and Manchester United after the England international recently questioned his club's transfer policy. (Daily Record)

Huddersfield Town's Nahki Wells has joined Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes, the Scotland striker, on Wolverhampton Wanderers' shortlist of transfer targets. (Birmingham Mail)

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum claims Bordeaux, Saint Etienne, Caen and Montpellier are all monitoring his situation and admitted he is tempted by a move to Ligue 1 in France. (Daily Record)

Hearts intend to select their new head coach from five names - Jon Daly, Steven Pressley, Paul Hartley, Billy Davies and Dougie Freedman - who are vying to succeed Ian Cathro. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Defender John Souttar has added his voice to the growing clamour from within the Hearts dressing room for Jon Daly to be appointed as the club's head coach on a permanent basis, saying the caretaker manager has already established a strong relationship with the first-team squad (The Scotsman)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace has insisted that the Ibrox dressing-room is behind manager Pedro Caixinha and that their side can recover from only taking one point from their opening two Scottish Premiership games of the season. (The National)

Manager Pedro Caixinha, whose Rangers side have lost to Hibernian and drawn with Hearts so far, said his they are the victims of new respect they have earned from their Premiership opponents this season. (The Herald)

St Johnstone defender Steven Anderson fears Rangers will recall Michael O'Halloran from his loan spell at Perth after the forward scored his fourth goal in four games. (Scottish Sun)

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer is poised to be named in Gordon Strachan's Scotland squad for the first time on Monday, while Hibernian right-back Steven Whittaker is pushing for a recall. (Daily Star, print edition)

Scotland striker Steven Fletcher, who scored Sheffield Wednesday's winner against Fulham on Saturday, says he has had a niggling injury for some time that is being managed by the club's physios. (Daily Mirror, print edition)

Willie Aitchison has criticised Airdrieonians chairman Jim Ballantyne after he was sacked two weeks into his job as unpaid head coach on Saturday immediately after securing the League One side's first win of the season against Albion Rovers.(Daily Record)

Auchinleck Talbot striker Graham Wilson, sent off in Saturday's 4-3 defeat by Kirkintilloch Rob Roy, may be forced into continuing his career away from junior football because of "conmen defenders", manager Tommy Sloan has claimed. (Evening Times)

OTHER GOSSIP

Despite winning her singles match in Europe's Solheim Cup defeat by the United States, Catriona Matthew insists it will be her ninth and final appearance as a player and the Scot is now favourite to succeed Annika Sorenstam as captain when the contest comes to Gleneagles in 2019. (The Herald)

Rodger Harkins, the man overseeing the bid to build on Scotland's athletics successes of recent years, has called on Commonwealth Games officials to release more places to his sport in the national team heading to the Gold Coast next year because of recent performances. (The Herald)