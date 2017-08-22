Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 2nd Leg
Liverpool19:45Hoffenheim
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v 1899 Hoffenheim

Philippe Coutinho
Barcelona made a third bid - believed to be in the region of £114m - for Coutinho on Friday

Midfielder Philippe Coutinho will miss the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim on Wednesday with illness.

Liverpool last week rejected a third bid from Barcelona for the Brazil international, who has not played this season because of a back injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's stance had not changed, and that he had "no idea" when Coutinho will return.

Liverpool take a 2-1 lead into the match at Anfield.

The winners will progress to the Champions League group stage.

"The main difference between last week and this is everyone knows the quality of Hoffenheim," Klopp said.

"I knew before but a lot of people in England didn't expect the quality of Hoffenheim. It is half-time - we have to adjust things."

Hoffenheim have never reached the Champions League group stage, while no German side have won a European tie at Anfield.

"Anfield is a main factor. We all know it is a very special place," Klopp said.

"The crowd are ready to fight and we are ready to fight too."

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann said his side would "not be intimidated" by playing at Anfield.

"We're not in awe of this place. Anticipation is the right word," said the 30-year-old German, who has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

"Anfield has seen many great games. We go into the game full of confidence and we firmly believe that we can do it."

Hoffenheim beat Werder Bremen 1-0 in their opening Bundesliga game on Saturday.

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Wednesday 23rd August 2017

    • Liverpool19:45Hoffenheim
      (Agg 2-1)
    • CSKA19:45Young Boys
      (Agg 1-0)
    • FC Copenhagen19:45FK Qarabag
      (Agg 0-1)
    • Steaua Buc19:45Sporting
      (Agg 0-0)
    • Slavia Prague19:45Apoel Nic
      (Agg 0-2)
    View all Champions League fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Arsenal64201861214
    2Paris SG6330137612
    3Ludo Razgd6033615-93
    4Basel6024312-92

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Napoli6321118311
    2Benfica6222101008
    3Besiktas6141914-57
    4Dynamo Kiev61238625

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Barcelona65012041615
    2Man City6231121029
    3B Gladbach6123512-75
    4Celtic6033516-113

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Atl Madrid650172515
    2Bayern Mun6402146812
    3FC Rostov6123612-65
    4PSV Eindhoven6024411-72

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Monaco632197211
    2Bayer Levkn624084410
    3Tottenham62136607
    4CSKA6033511-63

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Bor Dortmd64202191214
    2Real Madrid63301610612
    3Legia War6114924-154
    4Sporting610558-33

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Leicester641176113
    2FC Porto632193611
    3FC Copenhagen62317259
    4Club Brugge6006214-120

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Juventus6420112914
    2Sevilla632173411
    3Lyon62225328
    4Dinamo Zagreb6006015-150
    View full Champions League tables

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC