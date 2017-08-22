Liverpool v 1899 Hoffenheim

Barcelona made a third bid - believed to be in the region of £114m - for Coutinho on Friday

Midfielder Philippe Coutinho will miss the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim on Wednesday with illness.

Liverpool last week rejected a third bid from Barcelona for the Brazil international, who has not played this season because of a back injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's stance had not changed, and that he had "no idea" when Coutinho will return.

Liverpool take a 2-1 lead into the match at Anfield.

The winners will progress to the Champions League group stage.

"The main difference between last week and this is everyone knows the quality of Hoffenheim," Klopp said.

"I knew before but a lot of people in England didn't expect the quality of Hoffenheim. It is half-time - we have to adjust things."

Hoffenheim have never reached the Champions League group stage, while no German side have won a European tie at Anfield.

"Anfield is a main factor. We all know it is a very special place," Klopp said.

"The crowd are ready to fight and we are ready to fight too."

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann said his side would "not be intimidated" by playing at Anfield.

"We're not in awe of this place. Anticipation is the right word," said the 30-year-old German, who has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

"Anfield has seen many great games. We go into the game full of confidence and we firmly believe that we can do it."

Hoffenheim beat Werder Bremen 1-0 in their opening Bundesliga game on Saturday.