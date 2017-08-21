Rwanda ready to finalise bid for 2019 Under-17 World Cup

Rwanda FA boss Vincent Nzamwita (right) insists his country can host the 2019 Under-17 World Cup

Rwanda's Football Association (Ferwafa) is preparing to finalise its bid to host the 2019 Under-17 World Cup.

The Ferwafa president Vincent Nzamwita insists the country is capable of host a tournament of such a stature.

"We have already submitted a formal request to Fifa to host the event and they have registered us and sent bid documents," Nazamwita told BBC Sport.

"We have a dateline of 25 August to send the terms and agreement to Fifa and later start preparing the bid."

Nzamwita said hosting a tournament like the World Cup will raise the profile of not only Rwanda but the region and continent as well.

Last year Rwanda hosted a successful Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which saw a over 200,000 people travel to the country from across the African continent to cheer their teams.

The 2017 edition of the Under-17 World Cup kicks off in India on 6 October and will feature 24 nations, with Africa represented by Ghana, Guinea, Mali and Niger.